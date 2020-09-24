Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Go On An Adventurous Sky-Diving Date

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson shared an adorable photo of herself and her husband, Andrew East, getting ready for an exciting sky-diving date on Instagram this morning.

In the post, Johnson, a gold medal winner in the 2008 Games, and East stood side by side, with East’s arm resting gently around his wife’s right shoulder. The former Olympian wrapped her left arm around his waist as she leaned into the side of his body. Both parties smiled, giving Johnson’s 2.7 million followers a view of their pearly whites.

The couple both rocked the same outfit, which was a bright yellow parachuting suit, equipped with black knee pads, numerous black straps and buckles that were secured around their chests and backs, as well as a U.S. Army logo patch on the upper right chest of the jumpsuits.

The only difference between Johnson and East’s outfits were the shoes they chose for the expedition. Johnson wore a pair of fresh white sneakers, and East sported a pair of black shoes.

The couple stood on the concrete as they posed for their photo. In the background of the shot, a small white airplane was parked under a sky filled with clouds. Despite the slightly overcast sky, the 28-year-old and her husband were still able to light up the picture with their effortless ability to warm the hearts of her fans.

In under an hour, the photo accumulated well over 25,000 likes. Johnson’s loyal fans also felt the need to express their awe at the event the couple chose to participate in for their date.

“Man…I guess my husband and I really need to step our date game up,” one person joked, and they accentuated their comment with a laughing face emoji.

“You’re going to freaking love it!!!” one fan reassured them of their choice to try sky-diving for the first time.

“Y’all are so fun!!” a third person remarked.

Many of Johnson’s followers also wished for the two of them to be safe while enjoying the moment. Some of her fans were more uncertain about the two jumping out of a plane and applauded the courage it took to partake in the adventure.

Johnson’s followers are quite accustomed to getting an inside look at the intimate details of her everyday life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has also shared adorable moments of her interactions with her daughter as they enjoyed time in the pool.