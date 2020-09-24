Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To Carole Baskin In A Leopard Print Dress

Kelly and Ryan both channelled the 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant.

Kelly Ripa had a surprising muse for her latest ensemble on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. The TV host stunned in a leopard-print dress for the Thursday, September 24, episode of the morning show and revealed the unexpected inspiration in a video shared to Instagram.

Live!‘s official account posted a backstage clip of Kelly and her co-star Ryan Seacrest making their way to the stage, where she revealed that she was channelling her inner Carole Baskin.

“Oh my God, that dress,” the person behind the camera said as the duo walked down the hallway.

“Look at that dress!” Ryan added.

“My Carole Baskin tribute dress,” Kelly responded.

She sparkled under the lights in the outfit, which was covered in a shimmery large, bold leopard-print with sleeves to her elbows. It had vertical lines of silver sparkles and buttons down her torso. Kelly left the first couple unbuttoned to reveal a little of her décolletage.

The ensemble was cinched in at the waist with a studded black waist belt that feature a dragonfly design over her tummy.

But it wasn’t just Kelly playing tribute to the Tiger King star and Dancing with the Stars Season 29 contestant.

The clip showed the two on set as they sat at their individuals desks, a safe distance away from one another due to social distancing guidelines, when Kelly turned to the long-time American Idol host and asked him to give viewers a look at his shoes.

“You are also wearing your Carole Baskin tribute shoes,” the former All My Children actress pointed out.

He put his foot on the desk to show off his sneakers, which had a leopard-print patch. The crew cheered from behind the camera.

Fans shared their thoughts on the bold outfit choices in the comments section.

“Gorgeous dress,” one person commented.

“Love your dress Kelly,” another said with a grinning emoji.

“Love this belt on you Kelly!” a third wrote with a thumbs up.

The Tiger King-inspired fashion choices came shortly after the actress and TV host got visibly emotional on the morning show earlier this week when she opened up about her admiration for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Monday’s (September 21) episode, Kelly teared up as she discussed the associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States who passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 18. The mom of three told viewers that she was “shattered” by the death of the 87-year-old.