WWE News: Roman Reigns Criticizes Locker Room; Explains Why Most Superstars Don’t Reach The Top

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Roman Reigns appeared on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast and took aim at the WWE locker room. According to the superstar, it takes a lot of sacrifices to be a main event player in the company, and he explained why many performers don’t succeed at that level.

“Everybody wants that push. Everybody, ‘Man! If they just push me! Why am I not here? But when the work comes they start b***hing and moaning about it. They start complaining. You say you want to be the guy but you don’t want to work on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. You don’t want to work on a Saturday. You don’t want a double shot, you don’t want to do media before and after the show, you don’t want to catch the flight all the way across the country to do the hit for ESPN.”

Reigns went on to say that reaching that level requires superstars to make WWE their “lifestyle,” as opposed to a regular job. It means that they have to be willing to put the effort in every day of the year, and essentially represent the promotion at all times.

According to Reigns, he’s noticed several superstars who didn’t want the responsibility of being top stars after they received the opportunity. He claimed that most of them are happy to be on television occasionally and make a good living while spending all of their free time with their families.

Reigns noted that there are “hungry” performers who do want to grab the proverbial brass ring. However, to become a big player, he said that superstars have to be willing to be constantly tired and willing to appear on every show for years.

“The Big Dog” believes that he’s the top guy for a reason, and his words suggested that he wants other performers to step up and prove that they can hang with him.

As The Inquisitr documented, Reigns recently returned to television after a lengthy hiatus. He took time off just before WrestleMania 36 due to COVID-19 concerns, which led some fans and pundits to speculate that he had backstage heat.

Since returning to the fold, however, Reigns has been thrust back into the spotlight. He won the Universal Championship at Payback, and he’s been portrayed as the main heel on Friday Night SmackDown.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Reigns has also been teasing a blockbuster WrestleMania 37 match against a legendary performer.