Katie Price Models Faux Fur Coat & Biker Shorts From Her Clothing Collection

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former glamour model has her own clothing range with JYY London and took to the social media platform to model and show off pieces from the collection.

In the first shot, Price stunned in a black faux fur coat with a hood. She paired the ensemble with biker shorts of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. The 42-year-old went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She is a fan of body art and displayed the tattoos inked by her ankle and right arm. Price styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

She posed outdoors on a rock while holding up her hood. Price gazed directly at the camera lens with an intense look and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, she paired a long-sleeved lilac sweater with matching joggers. Price stayed barefoot and kept her wavy locks down. The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant rocked acyrlic nails painted with a coat of polish and looked very glamorous. She was snapped on a stool indoors in front of a plain white wall with one foot on tiptoes.

In the third frame, Price wore a baby pink long-sleeved silk shirt with what appeared to be black high-waisted leather trousers. The mom-of-five unbuttoned the top half of her shirt and displayed her decolletage. She kept the jewelry to a bare minimum and accessorized herself with a gold chain.

In the fourth pic, Price wowed in a fluffy cream coat with matching biker shorts. She held the hood up while looking down with a smile on her face. Price showed off her pearly whites while sitting down.

In the fifth and final image, she sported a matching beige-and-white tie-dye tracksuit. Price opted for a small bracelet and showcased the small bow tattoo on the front of her right foot.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these photographs took place.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 9,300 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.3 million followers.

“You look better than ever Katie, I am glad that you are happy, take care of yourself and your beautiful family,” one user wrote.

“You have got your spark back and I hope it all works out for you.. loving the cream coat and the marble effect trackie!” another person shared.