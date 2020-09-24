Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Showcases Her Killer Legs In Ripped Jeans & Cowboy Hat With Her Dog

Nastia and her dog wore matching bandannas in the pics.

Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin appeared to be peaceful and happy in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday night. She rocked a cowboy chic look while posing alongside her adorable dog, Harley, for the shots.

In the pics, Nastia looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a pair of skintight ripped jeans that perfectly complemented her killer legs. However, her long, slender stems weren’t the only thing in the spotlight. The denim also clung tightly to her curvy booty and tiny waist.

She added a denim top to the ensemble. The shirt buttoned in the front and boasted puffed sleeves with elastic around the wrists. She accessorized the style with a black cowboy hat on her head, some dark sunglasses, and a pair of brown boots. She also twinned with her dog as they both wore red bandanas around her necks.

In the first photo, Nastia sat on the bed of a truck with one knee bent and her other leg hanging down. Her furry friend was cuddled in close to her as they looked at the camera.

The second snap featured the pals standing in front of some green foliage as the looked back at the Montana skyline. The third shot was a closeup of the duo as they soaked up some sunshine.

The next slide featured Nastia looking down at her pet with a smile on her face while she pushed her hip out. The next two pictures were similar, but featured multiple black cows in the background. The final slide as a video of the pair taking a walk while she happily laughed at her pup.

Nastia’s over 1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 90 messages.

“I cannot get over this pup,” one follower stated.

“Love this look,” declared another.

“Christmas card alert,” a third user wrote.

“Oh my gosh. You two are precious,” a fourth comment read.

The gymnast doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her sexy style online. She’s often seen sporting tight workout gear, gorgeous dresses, and tight jeans in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nastia seems to be having a great time in Montana. She recently clicked some fun fall-themed snaps in the state, calling it her “home away from home.” To date, those photos have reeled in more than 10,000 likes and over 80 comments.