‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Applies Gloss To Her Plump Lips In Sassy IG Share

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady applied gloss to her plump lips in a new Instagram share. The image delighted her 696,000 followers who clicked the “like” button on the sassy photograph over 6,000 times.

The blond bombshell spoke about her lip care routine in the caption of the post in response to those admirers who asked how she achieved her perfect pucker. She shared a brand of lip gloss she uses, the color palette that works best for her as well as what she does at night to hydrate her lips in the caption of the post.

Hunter delighted her fans with an upload just days earlier when she encouraged her followers to vote by posting a stunning image where she donned a plaid shirt with her hands entwined in her hair reported The Inquisitr.

In this image, the Sports Illustrated stunner took a photograph of herself in what appeared to be a Hollywood-style mirror that was surrounded by a series of light bulbs that illuminated her reflection. She leaned her head back seductively.

Her long, blond tresses were parted on the left side of her head and fell over the right side of her face. Hunter’s expressive eyes engaged her followers.

She wore a copper color on her nails, a nod to a popular fall palette of colors she has sported in several of her most recent photo uploads as seen here. On one finger, she wore a large, silver ring.

Hunter kept her fashion choice casual for this particular pic. She sported a three-quarter sleeve tan-colored shirt.

The photograph appeared to be taken at her home. Behind the model, two windows were seen partially opened with roll-up shades. Outside the windows, green trees were visible.

Fans of the stunner loved the insider tips she shared in her caption. They also appreciated the photo, which gave off a sensual vibe without being overtly provocative.

“You are such a queen. I love this color on you and this pic is fabulous!” penned one follower.

“Beautiful and attractive without any additional makeup, stunning, just stunning,” wrote a second fan.

“You always look absolutely perfect my queen. Always looking to help others, you are wonderful,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful lips. That shade is perfect on you I love it so much it looks so natural and lovely,” wrote a fourth follower.