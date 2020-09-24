‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Applies Gloss To Her Plump Lips In Sassy IG Share

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady applied gloss to her plump lips in a new Instagram share. The image delighted her 696,000 followers, who have clicked the “like” button on the sassy photograph over 6,000 times so far.

The blond bombshell spoke about her lip care routine in the caption of the post in response to those admirers who had asked how she achieved her perfect pucker. She shared a brand of lip gloss she uses, the color palette that works best for her, as well as what she does at night to hydrate her lips.

Hunter delighted her fans with another upload just days earlier. At that time, she encouraged her followers to vote by posting a stunning image in which she posed in a plaid shirt with her hands entwined in her hair, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In this image, the Sports Illustrated stunner took a photograph of herself in front of what appeared to be a dressing room-style mirror that was surrounded by a series of light bulbs that illuminated her reflection. She tilted her head seductively.

Her long, blond tresses were parted on the left side of her head and fell over the right side of her face. Hunter’s expressive eyes engaged her followers.

She wore a copper color on her nails, a nod to a popular fall palette of shades she has sported in several of her most recent social media uploads, one of which can be seen here. On one finger, she wore a large, silver ring.

Hunter kept her fashion choice casual for this particular pic. She sported a three-quarter-length sleeve tan-colored shirt.

The photograph appeared to be taken at her home. Behind the model, two open windows were seen with roll-up shades. Outside the windows, green trees were visible.

Fans of the stunner loved the insider tips she shared in her caption. They also appreciated the photo, which gave off a sensual vibe without being overtly provocative.

“You are such a queen. I love this color on you and this pic is fabulous!” penned one follower.

“Beautiful and attractive without any additional makeup, stunning, just stunning,” wrote a second fan.

“You always look absolutely perfect my queen. Always looking to help others, you are wonderful,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful lips. That shade is perfect on you I love it so much it looks so natural and lovely,” wrote a fourth follower.