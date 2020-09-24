Meg Kylie Shows Off Serious Cleavage In White Blazer With Nothing Underneath

Meg Kylie put a serious amount of cleavage on display on Wednesday as she shared “last night’s dinner fit” with her fans and followers on Instagram. The Aussie influencer wore a super revealing white two-piece that put her ample assets on display for the photoshoot.

In the image, Meg sported skintight white shorts, in a cycle short cut. The hem of the legs of the garment reached her lower thigh, and showed off her shapely pins, while the high-waisted cut covered her stomach. She paired the piece with an attention-grabbing blazer that showed off a large helping of cleavage. The jacket was tied with a single fastening across Meg’s waist, which gave the top a wide V-shaped neckline which put the model’s enviable body on display. The garment featured thin lapels for a businesslike vibe, and reached down past Meg’s curvy booty.

Meg completed the look with a few minimalist pieces of jewelry. She wore a simple gold chain around her neck, and a ring on the index finger of her left hand. In terms of footwear, she’d chosen a pair of fashion-forward sandals with kitten heels. The shoes had a square toe, and a thick white band secured Meg’s foot in place. The influencer also carried a beige purse in a rumpled material.

Meg wore her waist-length dark hair down from a center parting, and had styled it in loose waves. She leant against a gray concrete wall in the photo, as she gazed at the photographer with a wistful expression on her face. Her purse was clutched in her right hand, while her other palm grazed her left thigh.

Many of the influencer’s 815,000 followers headed to the comment section to praise the photo.

“You look stunning baby girl,” wrote one fan, who accompanied their words with a large string of heart, fire, and kissing-face emoji.

“Epitome of Beauty,” commented another, alongside three heart-eye emoji.

“Are you single,” asked a third particularly hopeful admirer.

Meg’s latest post came after the model shared a sizzling snap of herself lounging in a black two-piece bikini. The sizzling post — which you can see here — showed off Meg’s toned body to maximum effect. Two tiny triangles of material covered the social media star’s chest, held together by strings, as she laid on a tiled floor in the sun. Meg bent her arms around her head to shade her face from the sunshine, and arched her back to make the most of her enviable body for the photoshoot.