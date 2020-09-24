Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Black Jeans & A Sexy Strapless Top

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot series of snaps taken while she was out and about in the Miami Design District, as the geotag indicated. Cindy rocked an ensemble from the brand White Fox, and she tagged the label in the first slide of the series, as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first shot, Cindy stood on the street with a luxurious Givenchy store visible in the background. She rocked a strapless top that stretched across her ample assets, flaunting her slender arms and toned stomach. The hem of the look was asymmetrical, with a small piece of fabric extending down in the middle.

She paired the simple yet sexy black top with high-waisted jeans that fit her like a glove. The jeans were crafted from black denim, and they hugged her curvaceous hips and thighs, showing off her incredible figure.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a statement ring on both hands, a chain bracelet, a few layered bangles, a necklace, and a pair of earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft wave, and she gazed seductively at the camera in the first image.

She showed off the back of her look in the second shot, flaunting her pert posterior in the pants. The skimpy top left plenty of skin exposed on her back, and she also had a Dior purse slung over her shoulder, with the brand’s initials visible in golden charms when she turned around.

Cindy showcased her ensemble from all angles, and in the fifth shot, gave her fans a look at the full ensemble. Her jeans had rips in both knees, adding a distressed, edgy vibe to the outfit, and she paired the look with strappy black sandals with chunky heels. She strutted across the sidewalk, and there were even more designer stores visible in the background, including Burberry.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 40,600 likes within 16 hours, as well as 450 comments from her audience.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote simply.

“Imagine being this dope,” another follower remarked, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Very casual and classy at the same time… and beautiful of course,” a third fan added.

“You look stunning,” another commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy showed off even more skin in a sultry trio of snaps. She rocked a barely-there beige bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova and posed while lying down, as well as perched on the edge of a rustic-looking stone tub, putting her bombshell body on full display.