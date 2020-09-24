Katelyn Runck Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini On The Beach: ‘After The Cold Water Hits’

Katelyn Runck took to the beach in her latest sultry Instagram share on Thursday morning. In a small collection of photos, the model wore a barely-there red bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets as the tide rolled onto the shore beside her. In the caption, she joked that the water was cold.

Katelyn’s ensemble included a bandeau with two square, cinched panels of fabric over her breasts and a cut-out in the middle. Her ample cleavage was on display at the center and on top. One side appeared to be slightly out of place, so she looked close to a wardrobe malfunction.

Katelyn’s toned abdomen was also on show between the top and a matching low-waisted bottom. The strings tied slightly above her hips, so her famously long legs were exposed.

Katelyn styled her dark hair down in messy waves.

The photos showed the model posing in front of a large cluster of rocks at the edge of the ocean. The sun appeared to be rising as the clear sky progressed from light gray to blue. The morning rays washed over Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin while casting a shadow behind her. She looked as radiant as ever in her tiny swimwear.

The first image saw Katelyn on her knees with her legs slightly spread. She pushed her weight to one leg and cocked her hip in an attitude pose. The babe raised her arms above her head and flexed her biceps while she squeezed her hair between her fingers.

In the second shot, Katelyn rose to her feet and stood on her toes in a way that elongated her pins. She crossed her legs, again pushing one hip out in a way that showed off her curves. In addition, she leaned her upper body to the side with her arms over her head, all the while maintaining a sultry gaze into the distance.

The post received more than 6,200 likes and just over 330 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people complimented her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look absolutely incredible! Thanks for the share today!” one fan wrote.

“The strength, elegance and beauty radiates from you like a rising star!!” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“You look ready and raring to take on the cold water!!” a third follower penned.

Katelyn always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She got all dolled up in another post this week that showed her wearing a stunning floral maxi dress.