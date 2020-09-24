Dolly Parton Reveals The Truth About Her Tattoos

Dolly's addressing rumours she's inked from head to toe.

Dolly Parton spoke out about her multiple tattoos after years of rumours. The country music legend set the record straight in a new interview published this week, where she revealed that she does have a few inkings but jokingly shut down long-standing speculation claiming she’s tattooed from head to toe.

Speaking to People, the “I Will Always Love You” singer said her designs are all “tasteful” as she shared that she has rainbows, butterflies, and ribbons on her body.

She opened up about the emotional reason behind her tattoos and revealed that she initially went under the needle to cover her scars after falling ill.

“I was very sick for a while and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn’t like it,” Dolly explained, sharing that her scars turned purple and were very noticeable because she has such fair skin.

“I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”

The “Here You Come Again” hitmaker added that she doesn’t have anything permanent as a tribute to her husband Carl Dean, but sweetly said that he’s tattooed on her heart rather than her body.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The 74-year-old star shared that she may not even be done when it comes to decorating her skin.

“Who knows, I may get some more later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!” she joked.

Dolly appeared to be referring to the years of rumors suggesting she always wears long sleeves to hide her ink. As reported by Kicks99, fans have long suggested that she could actually have full tattoo sleeves as she always tends to wear dresses and tops that keep her covered from her shoulders to her wrists.

Dolly also opened up in the interview about being described as a feminist icon. She revealed if she identifies as a feminist ahead of the release of her new Christmas album, titled A Holly Dolly Christmas, and new book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

The Steel Magnolias actress said she considers the term to be a compliment but has never explicitly described herself that way because she doesn’t like labels.

“I suppose I’m a feminist if it comes to saying I’m glad to be feminine,” she said.