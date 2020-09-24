Yanet Garcia Rocks Tight Denim & Flashes Abs While Posing In A Pumpkin Patch With Her Pomeranian

Yanet Garcia made a popular fall activity look sexy, and she shared a pumpkin-inspired image on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 23. The new snap captured her in a casual, curve-hugging outfit that highlighted her fit figure.

The model posed in the center of the frame, staring into the camera and wearing a smile while standing with her legs apart. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was at Miller’s Country Gardens, and a pumpkin patch was visible behind her. Yanet held her beloved Pomeranian up to her left shoulder, and the fluffy, white pup stuck her tongue out as she looked at the lens. The model also made sure to tag Mamacita’s Instagram handle, and the dog has already amassed 17,000 followers.

Yanet looked absolutely stunning in a graphic top and jeans. She sported a hooded sweatshirt on her upper half. The garment appeared to be made of lightweight material that was perfectly suitable for fall weather. It hit a little bit above her navel, offering a peek at her defined abs. She wore the sleeves rolled up, teasing even more skin. The rainbow graphic on the top popped against the cream color of the sweatshirt, and a set of drawstrings fell down the model’s chest, covering a portion of the design.

Yanet paired her top with jeans that perfectly suited her frame. The bottoms were tight on her legs and hugged her figure in all the right places, highlighting her curves. The pants had a medium-wash and were distressed near her thighs and knees. The hems were frayed and hit near her ankles. The waistband fit snugly, helping to accentuate her slim midsection and frame. Yanet completed her ensemble with a pair of peach-colored sneakers.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” styled her brunette tresses with a deep side part, and her curls tumbled over her shoulders and back. Fans were quick to shower the update with praise. It has amassed more than 121,000 likes in a few hours of going live, in addition to hundreds of compliments.

“You are a gorgeous woman. You have such an amazing smile and beautiful soul, you have the cutest puppy in the world,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to their comment.

“Beautiful and cozy atmosphere, made better by you,” a second fan added.

“You are perfect,” a third user said with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Fabulous photo. Did you choose a pumpkin?” one more person asked.