WWE News: Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s ‘WrestleMania 37’ Challenge

Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week and confirmed that he wants a match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 37.

The Universal Champion claimed that it’s his “responsibility” to put their get their family’s name “on the top of the card.” Reigns will defend his title against his cousin Jey Uso at this weekend’s Night of Champions pay-per-view, but he wants Johnson at the biggest show of them all.

Reigns’ followers were also excited at the thought of the star-studded showdown. The WWE Universe has wanted this angle to transpire for years, and many of them made that clear in the comments section.

“You have the shoulders to carry the load.. it was always evident and you proved why you are the Big Dog, The Tribal Chief. #MyDream to see you defend your title on the grandest stage with my #DreamMatch. My heaven,” wrote one Twitter user.

A second follower stated that it’s going to be “EPIC,” followed by three fire emojis. This sentiment was echoed throughout the comments, with many people assuming that the bout is set in stone. Now it’s up to company officials to make it a reality.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Johnson said he’d be “honored” to meet Reigns in the squared circle at next year’s WrestleMania, which would mark his first in-ring appearance since 2016. The legendary superstar claimed that the bout would be a huge box office draw, but he’s also keen to help his real-life cousin over even more than he already is.

Both superstars seem keen on making the match happen, and WWE officials will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of pitting the popular performers against each other. Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the company at the moment.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Reigns has pitched the match in the past. It’s also worth noting that the event is scheduled to take place in Hollywood, which is Johnson’s backyard now that he’s an A-list actor.

Reigns has been depicted as a heel since returning to action at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Given that Johnson is portrayed as a babyface, this adds a natural dynamic to the prospective feud.

Reigns’ tweet also played up the family aspect of their relationship, suggesting that the angle would revolve around that element. This aspect has also been at the center of his current storyline with Uso.