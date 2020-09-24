Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Curvy Buns In Sheer Peachy Skirt: ‘I See You’

Leanna Bartlett flaunted her enviable figure in a sizzling snap that she shared on her Instagram feed recently. The Ukrainian model was in a serious mood as she seemingly undressed for the camera.

The social media star rocked an elegant outfit that showcased her incredible figure. She sported a white shirt that was half undone and was coming off her shoulders. The white fabric contrasted sharply with her sun-kissed skin and the airy fabric skimmed her arms. She flaunted just a hint of her back as the top seemed to be gathered in the front.

The 35-year-old teamed the top with a pencil skirt. The bottoms stole the show as the peachy fabric was sheer and her tight buns and toned thighs could be seen through the material. The waistband cinched in her minuscule waist and highlighted her curvy hourglass figure.

Leanna styled her blond tresses in a side part and allowed her mane to casually tumble down and caress her shoulders and back. She also swept her golden bangs to the side and they framed her delicate facial features.

The pic was taken in a bright and sunny indoor location. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors had Venetian blinds that were rolled up and allowed the room to be flooded with sunlight.

The social media star posed by turning her back to the camera. Leanna angled her hip to the side and looked over her bare shoulder as she locked her eyes on the lens. With her lips slightly parted, she gave the camera a provocative come-hither look.

Leanna teased her fans with a titillating caption. She said that she saw them and added an eye emoji to her statement. Her followers loved the offering and it sparked a frenzy on her Instagram feed. Many of her 3.3 million admirers liked and commented on the image, paying homage to her beauty. The image quickly racked up over 20,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

One fan quickly snapped up the chance to tease Leanna. Since she was wearing work-appropriate clothing, they joked about her needing a job.

“You can come into my office now, Miss Bartlett, and we’ll start your interview,” they said. They added a face blowing a kiss emoji to show their comment was made in jest.

“I see right through your clothes,” another said, referring to her sheer skirt.

A third Instagrammer made a tongue-in-cheek confession.

“You caught me staring at your dress, looking at your behind,” they teased.

A devotee also made an appeal to Leanna.

“Cut this out, I have a heart condition,” they pleaded with the blond bombshell.