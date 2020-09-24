‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Tanned Booty In Skimpy White Bathing Suit

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil flaunted her tanned booty in a skimpy white bathing suit in a new Instagram share. The redheaded stunner posted a sequence of three images in the swimsuit along with a fourth slide which encouraged her followers to vote. Fans hit the “like” button on the post over 13,000 times.

The model, who became a fan favorite in the annual print publication after scoring a win during its casting call in 2018, shared the photographs and a caption where she thanked her followers for their swimsuit submissions to the magazine’s open call.

She called the swimwear her favorite and fans appeared to understand why, as expressed in the comments section of the share.

“This swimsuit is be remembered for many years,” shared one follower.

“You are a sea of ​​desire. You raise up the dead,” wrote a second fan.

“Wow what a bikini, so hot!” penned a third Instagram user.

“Absolutely steaming. A really hot pic on a website filled with hot pics,” remarked a fourth follower.

In the first of four images, Haley lay on her stomach in the sand. Her auburn tresses were fashioned into soft waves that fell down over the right side of her face. Her eyes were closed in the shot, and her tanned body and round booty were on full display. The one-piece barely covered her breasts as she posed.

The back of the suit featured a thin series of straps that crisscrossed between her shoulder blades and hooked to the sides of the swimwear. The back also featured a thong cut that fell between her buttocks. Her right leg was crossed over her left.

In the second slide, which was very similar in position to the first, Haley raised herself up on her arms. The low-cut front of the suit was seen prominently in this photograph.

In the third image, the redhead was on her knees. She sat back on her heels and looked off to the side. Her hands were entwined in her hair, which appeared to be windblown. The scoop-necked front of the white one-piece featured very low sides. Behind her, a series of rocks dotted the shoreline. In the background, whitecaps could be seen as they lapped onto the sand.

In the final photograph, Haley kept the attention of her followers by sharing a graphic that asked her fans if they were registered to vote for this year’s election.