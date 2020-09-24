‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Lashes Out At Steve, Ben Faces Live Without Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 24, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of plotting and planning going on in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) continue to recover from his brain aneurysm. This means that his personality will still be altered as he tries to remember his old life and keep his emotions in check.

However, John’s mental state will prove to still need some work and healing when he comes face to face with his best friend, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). It appears that Steve will be anxious to visit his buddy at the hospital, but when they meet it won’t be a happy reunion.

John will reportedly lash out at his pal. It appears that his angry and emotional side is still running out of control as Steve will apparently do or say something that will set John off and leave him feeling upset.

The situation is a hard one for everyone close to John, as he doesn’t remember much about his past and he has no filter on his thoughts and feelings at the moment.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be forced to return to his life without his new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), by his side.

As viewers will remember, Ciara was kidnapped by Vincent and taken to a remote location. When Ben joined Ciara’s mother Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her brother Shawn (Brandon Beemer) in finding her, the vehicle that she was believed to be in exploded.

Ciara’s body wasn’t found, only her wedding ring, and she was pronounced dead. However, her mother is holding out hope that she may still be alive somewhere.

David Becker / Getty Images

Sadly, Ben doesn’t know that Hope believes Ciara may have survived the ordeal, and he’ll go home to his empty house without the love of his life.

Elsewhere, Gwen will continue to plot against Abigail (Marci Miller). Gwen seems to want Abby out of the DiMera mansion, and out of the lives of both Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash). It seems that she’s off the rails, and will do anything in her power to sabotage Abby.

Finally, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will confide in his former brother-in-law, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), about his relationship with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). He’ll tell him about the kiss they shared, and the awkwardness of the situation since Bonnie looks exactly like Justin’s late wife, Adrienne.