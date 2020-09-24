Hilde Osland Hits The Beach In A Blue String Bikini That Showcases Her Ample Assets

The weather is getting warmer in Australia and Hilde Osland is ready for it. On Thursday, the blond beauty shared an update on Instagram that featured her flaunting her assets in a blue bikini while spending time on the beach.

The popular influencer’s swimsuit was a classic string bikini. The top had triangle-shaped cups and a halter-style neck. The bottoms were little more than a piece of fabric between her legs held around her hips with thin straps.

Hilde paired the skimpy number with a semi-sheer cropped pullover. The top was tie-dyed with blue and green colors. While it had long sleeves, the number revealed plenty of skin as the hemline fell just under her breasts. A plunging neckline gave her followers a nice look at her ample cleavage.

With her hair pulled up in a messy bun, Hilde looked ready for a day in the sun. Her accessories included layered gold necklaces and hoop earrings. She also wore a bold white polish on her nails.

Hilde’s post consisted of not one, but six sizzling photos that saw her modeling the swimsuit. She was on a patch of sand with an incredible view of the ocean behind her.

The update was an instant hit, with over 40,000 of her 3.7 million followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

More than 430 of her admirers commented on the update, and most raved over how stunning she looked.

“Absolutely beautiful!! You never have bad pics!” one admirer wrote.

“You are a very beautiful woman. I look forward to your posts everyday!!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“All I can say is WOW,” wrote a third fan.

Hilde gave her online audience a look at the front of her body in the first slide. She smiled for camera while standing with her legs crossed. The pose accentuated her hourglass figure, while also giving her fans a good look at her cleavage.

The second picture was a close up of the model’s pretty face. She tilted her head and rested her cheek in her hand. Her bright blue eyes popped as she gazed at the lens.

In the third frame, Hilde flaunted her perfect derrière. Taken from a side angle, the image showed off not only the curves of her booty but her toned thighs and flat abs. She gave the camera a flirty smile as the wind blew pieces of her hair across her face.

The next photo was another that caught Hilde from the front. Looking downward, she tugged on the sides of bikini bottoms, calling attention to the curve of her hips and her amazingly toned abdomen.

Hilde’s upper body was the focal point in the next image, which was cropped at her waist. She held her windblown hair away from her face as she gazed at the lens. The snap showed off her bosom as well as her trim waistline.

The last slide was another booty shot taken from a side angle. Hilde fixed her gaze on the camera as she smiled.