Meghan Markle Shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ Viewers With Surprise Video Message

America’s Got Talent viewers got a big surprise during the season finale when Meghan Markle made an appearance in support of singer Archie Williams. During Wednesday’s TV episode, the Duchess of Sussex sent a video message to Williams, who was wrongly imprisoned for more than 30 years until his release in 2019.

During the AGT finale, Williams ended the night in the bottom half of the top 10 for the season. However, Markle was moved by the singer’s story and wanted to reach out from her Los Angeles home.

NBC posted the clip to the official America’s Got Talent YouTube page, with Markle speaking directly to Williams.

“Hi Archie! I just wanted to let you know that we have been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week”.

Williams’ story has touched many during this year’s season. In 1982, the now 59-year-old was convicted of raping a 31-year-old woman. He was convicted in April 1983 to life in prison without Parole. He spent the next 36 years in prison before the New York-based Innocence Project started working on his case. In March 2019, fingerprint experts linked fingerprints at the crime scene to sex offender Stephen Forbes, who died in prison on rape convictions in 1996. Williams was released based on the new evidence.

His story has struck a chord with America’s Got Talent viewers this season and wowed the judges, including new judge Sofia Vergara. It seems to have moved Meghan too. In the clip, the Duchess joked her video was not just because Williams shares the same first name as her son.

“So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all of my life, but this night, it is specifically for you,” she added.

“We are proud of you and we are rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner. Have a good night!”

One fan commented on YouTube and praised Markle for inspiring people.

“Meghan… You are such an inspiration and a fresh breath. Your haters are just bitter for originally being yourself. You are untouchable by the grace of God. Keep inspiring and letting love lead.”

While his story has touched fans of AGT this season, Williams was unable to win the grand price last night. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, spoken word artist Brandon Leake won the competition, taking home $1 million and a slot performing live at Luxor Las Vegas.