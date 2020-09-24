Rita Ora Shows Off Toned Legs In Super Short Jacket For Futuristic High Fashion Shoot

Rita Ora slayed in a high fashion look that she posted to Instagram on Thursday. The British singer wowed fans in a futuristic ensemble with a super short jacket that made the most of her toned legs in the multi-upload post.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” musician rocked an oversized black velvet blazer for the photoshoot, which took place in Milan, Italy. The double-breasted jacket featured a deep V neckline, wide lapels, two pockets, and a smattering of velvet buttons. The garment skimmed her shapely upper thighs, which meant a lot of leg was left on display. The Fendi piece also had puffed up sleeves with lined detailing which began just underneath Rita’s shoulders and ended above the tight cuffs that wrapped around her wrists.

Rita accessorized the attention-grabbing ensemble heavily. She sported futuristic wraparound sunglasses, and huge sparkly silver earrings that hung down to her shoulders. Many of her fingers were adorned with gold rings that featured massive rocks, and she wore a simple gold necklace. She carried two purses — one large black handbag and a small gold metal bag with a clasp. Her hair was scraped back from her face for the photoshoot with a severe parting on the left.

Rita sported unusual footwear, with a fishnet effect, in the slideshow, as well as two thick black bands around her mid-calf, which gave off the appearance of sock suspenders.

In the first of the three glamorous photos, Rita stood by a silver railing as she crossed her arms with a serious expression on her face. The next picture saw her sat on a cream sofa with her legs and arms crossed in front of her. In the third, she strutted down a walkway in the Italian city alongside a glass-fronted building.

A number of Rita’s 16 million followers took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the headline-grabbing images.

“Do you actually know just how pretty you are??,” wrote one, alongside a red heart emoji.

“Always serving the looks,” shared another follower, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“THAT’S MY IDOL Y’ALL SHE IS THE BEST,” commented a third, with a red heart emoji.

Rita is well-known for serving fashion-forward looks on her social media channels. Indeed, as The Inquisitr reported, on September 21, the musician stunned fans in a crop top and matching high-waisted leggings. She finished off the look with heels to add a touch of glamour to the sporty outfit, and wore numerous rings, necklaces, bracelets, and a pair of dangling earrings. You can see the post here.