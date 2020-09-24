Kris Jenner Reveals Why ‘KUWTK’ Really Ended

The momager is speaking out.

Kris Jenner opened up about Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending after 14 years. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s mom spoke about the decision during the Thursday, September 24, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted that it all happened pretty “suddenly.”

Kris said that the famous family had initially planned to sign on for a few more seasons, but suggested that everyone having families of their own and their ability to show their lives via social media more than ever before made them realize it was time to end it.

“We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time,” Kris said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs. It’s so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The manager added that it was “crazy” to think about everything that’s happened in front of the cameras and noted that she has “the most amazing home movies in the world.”

Kris confirmed that Khloe Kardashian took the decision the hardest. Previous reports claimed that she and Scott Disick were the two that fought for the series to continue while the other sisters wanted to say bye bye to the cameras.

Kris also denied reports she won’t be leaving reality TV behind for long amid rumors she could be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mom of six made it clear to Ellen that she has no plans to join the Bravo series full time, but did hint she could potentially pop up occasionally because she’s close friends with longtime Housewife Kyle Richards.

There’s been much speculation about why KUWTK will end in 2021 ever since Kim confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post earlier this month.

One report claimed the family wanted more money to sign on for more episodes, which E! allegedly wasn’t willing to facilitate. It also suggested that they’re not as reliant on the TV cameras as they once were now they can sell and promote their products so easily via social media and alleged that Kim’s husband Kanye West’s recent mental health issues also contributed.