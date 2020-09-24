‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Giraffe Be Vanilla Ice?

The fourth season of The Masked Singer kicked off in the U.S. last night on Fox and introduced viewers to a whole new range of characters and costumes. One contestant that stood out among the rest and made a huge impression on the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — was Giraffe, who has the tallest costume in the history of the show.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Giraffe performed The Black Eyed Peas’ hit song “Let’s Get It Started” for their debut performance.

It’s clear to say that they are a male entertainer who may be more of a rapper rather than a singer. It appeared that they have a lot of presence and that performing on stage is something they might have done before.

In their first clue package, Giraffe expressed that they have had a rollercoaster career that has been full of ups and downs. They explained that “music is in their blood” but when they tried to take a chance, they became a joke. After feeling lonely, their crash and burn victory drove them to achieve “towering success.” At the end of the clip, Giraffe said they are in the driver’s seat and used the phrases “off to the races” and that’s a wrap.”

When it came down to the panels guesses, they seemed to be all over the place.

Scherzinger openly admitted that she had no clue who it could be.

Jeong assumed it could be a comedian trying to do something new but ended up guessing the country singer Garth Brooks because he has an alter ego, Chris Gaines.

McCarthy went with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker because there was a carnival barker used in the clue package and they said they “drummed up.” She also stated that the crash and burn reference could also link to the plane accident he was involved in.

Thicke noticed the “that’s a wrap” phrase and believed it could be the rap artist Vanilla Ice.

Scott Harrison / Getty Images

Viewers at home seem to agree with him and expressed the same via social media.

“I swear the damn giraffe has to be vanilla ice if he isn’t, I’ll riot,” one user tweeted.

“I think the Giraffe is Vanilla Ice! Some of the clues point to it, and he raps kinda similar to him.. #TheMaskedSinger,” another person shared on Twitter.

“I was thinking the giraffe was Vanilla Ice as well #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third user on Twitter.

One thing the panel didn’t pick up on was the driving clues. According to What Culture, before his music career, Vanilla Ice was a Motorcross racer. He also had a quick rise to fame as a rapper but quickly fell off the music scene, which could link to Giraffe saying they had a rollercoaster career that led to ups and downs.

Giraffe currently remains in the competition meaning fans of the show will have to continue watching the season to find out if Vanilla Ice is actually underneath the mask.

Last night, Dragon was the first contestant eliminated, which was revealed to be a legendary rapper.