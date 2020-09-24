‘The View’ Panelist Sunny Hostin Reveals She Once Considered Becoming A Catholic Nun In New Memoir

The View panelist Sunny Hostin revealed she once considered becoming a Catholic nun in her new memoir titled I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds. She discussed this part in her book during a sit-down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their morning show Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Sunny said that she had attended Catholic school and believed that nuns were superheroes. She explained that there was one woman in particular, Sister Eileen, who helped her throughout her life and helped fashion Sunny’s belief that nuns were the good in everything. She related a story of a time she returned home after a religious retreat and told her mother that she wanted to become a nun. Sunny explained that because she was an only child, her mother wanted grandchildren and quickly shot down her idea. She then told her daughter that she could serve God in other ways, like becoming a lawyer.

Sunny, 50, believed she was too young to write her life story but realized that her experiences might help other women. She revealed the writing process for her memoir depended a lot on her own journaling as well as a series of dictations of her memories that were turned into the stories shared in the book.

The View star was born in the South Bronx and grew up in the projects to a Puerto Rican mother and a Black father. She admitted to the daytime talk hosts that her parents sacrificed their own dreams in order for her to get a good education. A good student, Sunny began high school at the age of 12 and college at 16. She would eventually enter law school and become a federal prosecutor before taking a seat at the hot topics table of the daytime talk series alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain.

