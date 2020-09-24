Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Megan Fox: ‘I Did Not Know What Love Was Until Me & Her Made Eye Contact’

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his relationship with Megan Fox during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, as he confessed that he did not know what love was until he met the Transformers actor.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly said. “That’s when I was like, “Whoa.””

The 30-year-old rapper was on the show to discuss his upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall, and he explained to Stern that after he made a “big chunk” of the album, “I did fall in love for the first time.”

Kelly underlined on the show that his background meant he had not always believed in love, as he discussed his high-profile relationship with Fox.

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” he said.

The musician had clearly U-turned on the matter of love however, given that he told the host that when he met Fox, it was love at first sight.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

However, the relationship did not come without its downsides, according to Kelly, who remarked that the constant media attention had proved a challenge for the famous couple. He explained that his house isn’t gated, and that “everyone” is aware of its location.

“It’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day,” he said, during the interview.

As People covered, the rapper was first linked to Fox back in May when pictures of the duo hanging out began to circulate. This in turn forced Fox’s estranged ex-husband Brian Austin Green to publicly admit that he and the actor had split in late 2019 after a decade of marriage.

Since then, the Kelly and Fox have been more public about their relationship, and both parties have shared loved up snaps on their social media channels. As The Inquisitr reported, on August 5, Fox shared an intimate black and white photograph of the pair to her Instagram page. Both halves of the couple went shirtless for the photo as Kelly showed off his copious tattoos and Megan sported a triangle bikini top, which showcased her toned body and enviable curves. The couple both protected their modesty with towels around their waists.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she captioned the upload — which you can see here — alongside two knife emoji and a black heart.