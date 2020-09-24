Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday In A String Bikini On A Yacht

The birthday girl showed some skin on a boat.

Jordyn Woods lived it up in style when she celebrated her 23rd birthday yesterday (September 23). The reality star and social media influencer showed some skin as she ushered in another year and shared a stunning photo of herself in a string bikini soaking up the sun.

Jordyn posed out on the water on a white yacht. She perched on the side of the boat and held on to the metal railing with her left hand, with her right on her oversized yellow sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend gave the camera a sultry look in a plunging blue string bikini top from the New York swimwear brand RJ Swim.

The model paired it with a short green and blue swirl-print swim skirt that finished high on her thighs. It had what appeared to be the strings of her bikini bottoms poking out over the side, and she also draped a sheer cover-up around her lower arms.

Her long legs were highlighted by her silver kitten heel sandals as she slightly lifted her left leg. Jordyn accessorised with a gold chain, dangly earrings, and several bracelets, while her uber-long braids stretched down past her waist.

She appeared to be near the bow of the boat with the sky and calm water stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

The comments section was flooded with birthday messages for the Life of Kylie star from her 11.6 million followers, including well wishes from Chloe x Halle, Amra Olević Reyes, Jilly Anai, and Ryan Destiny.

Others commented on her flawless figure.

“Damn,” one person wrote with two fire emoji.

“You have come into your own Jordyn! God bless you and your very beautiful future,” a second said.

“And it looks damn good on ya,” a third comment read with a star eye face.

Jordyn’s upload has so far received more than 346,000 likes and 2,337 comments.

The latest swimwear snap came a few days after Jordyn wowed fans in a revealing one-piece. In another sizzling Instagram snap, she sat down on a low wall in a white wraparound bathing suit, also from RJ Swim, that showed plenty of leg as well as her toned tummy with a cut-out across her torso.

The photo appeared to be taken during her tropical celebratory getaway as she posed in front of a row of foliage in Chanel sandals.

“And it ain’t even my birthday yet..” she captioned it, with a white heart.