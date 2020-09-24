Pia Mia Tugs Down Neckline Of Skintight Dress To Show Off Serious Cleavage: ‘Your Brand New Miami B*tch ‘

Pia Mia gave her fans a treat on Wednesday when she shared a number of racy snaps that gave followers an eyeful of her enviable cleavage to her Instagram page.

In the first shot of the multi-upload post, the influencer wore a skintight dress which featured an intricate pattern in white, brown, and beige. The formfitting garment hugged the model’s famous curves to perfection, and its short hemline showcased her toned pins. She coupled the attention-grabbing piece with several chunky gold chains which she layered with some more delicate necklaces. Pia wore her hair tied back in a low ponytail, which saw her curly blond hair cascade down to her booty, and other pictures in the slideshow revealed she had chosen chunky white sneakers for her footwear.

Pia tugged on the low neckline of her dress to reveal more of her curves as she stood by a swanky, illuminated swimming pool at night time. In other snaps from her night, the influencer had climbed onto the bumper on the back of a black vehicle, and carried an electric blue handbag and a white plastic bag. Palm trees could be seen in the backdrop. In another snap, she placed one foot on a platform that supported a column to make the most of her toned booty and long legs in the shot.

A number of Pia’s 6 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the racy nighttime photoshoot — and the model’s reply to one of the commenters suggested the fancy backdrop for the shoot could be her new home.

When influencer Amanda Cerny asked in the comment section whether this was a “new residence,” Pia responded “yah girlll,” and added three tongue emoji to her words.

Other followers stuck to complimenting Pia’s appearance in the shots.

“That hair thoo,” wrote one, alongside a number of fire emoji.

“Damn you’re so fine ily babe,” contributed another, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Looking awesome Pia!,” added a third fan, with two red hearts.

While Pia’s latest snaps were undoubtedly risqué, they weren’t quite as racy as a recent uploads of the model from a boudoir-style photoshoot with several other women. As The Inquisitr reported, Pia wore blue lingerie and a garter belt, which perfectly showed off her curvaceous booty, for the steamy shoot. The social media star posed in a room with three other women, all of whom sported revealing lingerie sets and tiaras. You can see the post here.