‘One Piece’ Episode 942 Spoilers, Recap: Straw Hat Pirates Start Riot At Rasetsu Town

One Piece Episode 942, which is titled “The Straw Hats Step In! An Uproarious Deadly Battle at the Execution Ground!,” featured the aftermath of the execution of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie, also known as Tonoyasu, at Rasetsu Town. After seeing Shogun Kurozumi Orochi targeting Toko next, the Straw Hat Pirates stepped in and started a riot to save Tonoyasu’s only daughter.

Shogun Orochi has long been eyeing to kill Toko, whom he blamed for the death of his most beloved Komurasaki. He believes that if the little servant didn’t laugh at him during the banquet, Komurasaki wouldn’t have stood up against him and got killed. Upon seeing Toko, he immediately shot her with his gun.

Luckily, Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji, who haven’t seen each other since they parted ways in Zou, came in to defend Toko. Between the two, Zoro has more reasons to protect the little girl. On his way back to their headquarters, Zoro formed a good relationship with Tonoyasu, especially after he saw him taking care of the people of Ebisu Town.

Though he failed to save his friend, he would do everything he could to avenge Tonoyasu from Shogun Orochi and protect her daughter. After giving Toko to Black Leg, Pirate Hunter immediately headed towards the location of the cruel leader of the Land of Wano with the intent of taking his life. He unleashed a powerful sword attack to take down Shogun Orochi, but it was blocked by Kyoshiro.

Shogun Orochi felt a sense of relief when Kyoshiro appeared, but he also realized that Pirate Hunter was really planning to assassinate him. Without a second thought, he followed Kyoshiro’s advice to return to the castle. Zoro was then left with no choice but to deal with the strong yakuza boss.

While Kyoshiro and Zoro were engaging in a fierce sword battle, Sanji, who was carrying Toko, also faced a formidable enemy in Beast Pirates Headliner and Flying Six member X Drake. After the Straw Hat Pirates appeared at the Rasetsu Town and started a riot, X Drake quickly transformed using his devil fruit power and attacked Sanji. With his lightning speed, Sanji could easily dodge every attack by X Drake. However, he was also unable to land a critical strike against the headliner due to his tough skin.

Aside from Sanji and Zoro, Nami, Nico Robin, Cyborg Franky, and Usopp also joined the commotion at Rasetsu Town. They engaged in a fight against Shogun Orochi’s men and told Shinobu and Kanjuro to return to their hideout. To prevent themselves from wasting Tonoyasu’s sacrifice, the Straw Hat Pirates believe that it would be best for them to let Shogun Orochi think that the Nine Red Scabbards haven’t really returned to the Land of Wano.