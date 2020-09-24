Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In A Fiery-Red Bikini At The Beach

Australian model and influencer Tahlia Skaines showed off her incredible bikini body in a new photo shared with her Instagram followers this morning, flashing her enviable assets in a fiery-red swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The steamy upload captured the gorgeous blonde at the beach, treating her audience to a stunning view of the sea in addition to showcasing an eyeful of killer curves.

Tahlia made a splash in a teeny string bikini that only covered the essential, leaving a vast expanse of tanned skin on display. The bathing suit included triangular, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, baring the entirety of her cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps framed her ample décolletage area, while the deep-cut sides left much of her perky bosom on show. Likewise, the extremely high-cut bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs. The item dipped dangerously low in the front, flaunting her toned tummy. Meanwhile, the narrow sides came up above her hip bones, drawing attention to her small waist and exposing her lean legs.

The skimpy thong tied on both sides with large, loopy bows draping down her curves. Tahlia showcased the chic design while posing on a wood lattice chair right by the water’s edge. The stunner was sitting sideways, gliding toward the edge of her seat in a way that allowed both side straps of her bottoms to be seen. She bowed her head, seemingly looking down at her legs, and stretched out one hand to the side, showing off her white manicure. Her knees were closed and her calves were cropped out of the frame, putting all of the emphasis on her sculpted thighs and slender hip.

Tahlia kept her accessories simple, wearing only discrete stud earrings. Her golden tresses were styled into a half ponytail that spilled down her back, shoulder, and chest. A rebel tendril brushed over her cheek bone, luring the gaze to her understated jewelry.

The picture was geotagged at Hook Island off the coast of Queensland, where the Aussie bombshell has been spending quite a lot of time lately, according to her Instagram page. The model was snapped next to a large, rocky outcrop that extended beyond the rocky shore, dipping into the clear, turquoise water. A smaller boulder emerged from the calm waves a short distance away. Several sailing vessels populated the far background, dotting the horizon. The serene seascape gave prominence to the bold color of Tahlia’s swimsuit, which was further accentuated by sunshine illuminating her fit body.

The photo was a promotional post for recently-launched swimwear and activewear brand, Kabuki Swim. Tahlia advertised the grand opening in her caption, alerting followers to a massive celebratory giveaway. The tempting offer brought fans to the comments section by the masses. Her post racked up close to 1,800 messages in the first hour of going live, as well as nearly 6,500 likes.

While plenty of Instagrammers leaped at the change to submit their entries for the giveaway, her supporters took the opportunity to lavish Tahlia with compliments.

“What a beautiful mermaid,” wrote one person, leaving a trail of heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“SEXY in red Stunning Tahlia,” read a second comment, also followed by a string of loving emoji.

“Breathtaking darlin,” said a third Instagram user, who offered Tahlia a pair of roses via emoji.

“Baddie,” chimed in a fourth devotee.

Tahlia has been flooding her feed with a slew of hot bikini shots as of late. Just yesterday, the model flaunted her flawless figure in a ribbed, floral two-piece while laying in the sand. Before that, she displayed her assets in a cut-out black number as she posed on a paddleboard.