‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Shares Photo From His Hospital Bed After ‘Terrible Accident’

Buddy had to be freed by his children after his hand was impaled three times.

Buddy Valastro, star of the TLC series Cake Boss, shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed after suffering a “terrible accident” over the weekend. Posted on Wednesday, September 23, it showed him in a hospital gown with his right arm in a cast and a sling.

The New Jersey baker appeared to be in good spirits and jokingly asked his 3.7 million followers if they like his new “accessory.” He added a number of hashtags, including #recoveryjourney, #positivevibes, and #ironfist.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their well wishes.

“So sorry Buddy. Get well soon brother,” one person said.

“I can’t believe this, love you so much Buddy, get well soon #WeLoveYouBuddy,” another commented with a red heart.

“Oh no! Prayers up!” another wrote.

The upload has so far received more than 415,000 likes and over 30,600 comments.

Buddy didn’t offer any further insight on the incident on social media, though his representative explained to People that he got injured while bowling with his kids at their own alley inside their New Jersey home on Sunday, September 20.

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident,” the Kitchen Boss, Next Great Baker, and Buddy’s Bakery Rescue star’s rep said.

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly [impaled him] three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

Buddy’s two sons came to his rescue. 16-year-old Buddy Jr. and 13-year-old Marco cut through the metal rod with a reciprocating saw so the New Jersey baker could free himself after being stuck for more than five minutes.

The father of four has had two surgeries since the accident and was released from the hospital yesterday. He’s now at home recovering.

The rep added that it will “be an uphill battle” as he’s right-handed and said that the popular TV personality and Carlo’s Bakery owner “will need prolonged recovery and therapy.”

Buddy previously made headlines for showing off a new look on Instagram. He dropped 35-pounds and credited a program called Optavia for helping him to get healthy and keep the weight off.

He said that he decided to make the dramatic change to his lifestyle and diet after feeling sluggish and noticing that he wasn’t moving as well as he used to.