‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return To Work As Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Reopens For Outdoor Dining

Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR is set tor reopen after an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Hollywood hotspot featured on Vanderpump Rules will reopen for outdoor dining, and some familiar SURvers swill be working shifts.

Vanderpump Rules stars Peter Madrigal, Dayna Kathan, Charli Burnett, and Danica Dow are all set to return to work at the famous restaurant, according to Us Weekly.

“There will only be outdoor seating available and reservations required,” an insider told the outlet. “Peter will be managing and Lisa and Ken [Todd] may make an appearance.”

Dayna, Charli, and assistant manager Danica will be will “be brought back into work in sections,” the source added, noting that TomTom, Vanderpump’s other WeHo venture with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, will remain shut down for now. It is unknown if Brett Caprioni will return to work at waiter job at SUR after he was fired from the Bravo reality show earlier this year.

Vanderpump recently noted that SUR has two large patios, and TomTom also has two large garden areas which can be utilized for outdoor dining once it does reopen. In addition, LVP’s nearby PUMP lounge is “90 percent garden.” The restaurants have all been close since March.

The long-awaited reopening was also announced on the eatery’s official Instagram page. A photo of Vanderpump and 19 of her employees dressed in full glam, with the obligatory stylish face masks added to their ensembles, teased the reservations-only reopening and the al fresco dining experience.

But in the comments section to the post, some fans of the long-running reality show that is set at the West Hollywood restaurant were confused. Some commenters thought the photo was an ad for the new season of the Bravo hit, and they questioned where the familiar veteran co-stars were in the pic.

“Who the hell are these people!? Where’s the OGs!!?” one fan asked.

“Whole new cast wow,” another added.

When one commenter wrote, “BRING BACK STASSI OR ELSE,” another pointed out that fired castmember Stassi Schroeder hadn’t worked at the restaurant for years.

Others wanted to know where Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney were. And others pointed out that Stassi, Brittany, and Lala Kent recently announced their pregnancies.

“New cast!” one viewer wrote. ” Wow well we will see how this goes down! The best cast is all pregnant and not on show.”

Vanderpump Rules has not yet been renewed for a ninth season by Bravo.