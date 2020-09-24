‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Popcorn Be Taylor Dayne?

After kicking off the fourth season of The Masked Singer in the U.S. last night, it seems everyone is trying to figure out which stars are singing underneath the costumes. One contestant in particular that made a big impression on the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — was Popcorn.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Popcorn performed one of Pink’s recent hits, “What About Us,” for their debut performance and blew everyone away.

From the moment they started to sing, it was clear that Popcorn is a female vocalist with a well-trained singing voice that has a whole lot of range. The panel was stunned from the vocals they heard and stood up for the performance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Popcorn stated in their first clue package that to get where they are today, they had to work long nights, rushing from one job to the next. A plate of meatloaf was displayed next to a bitten apple and a snake as well as a goldfish with large hoop earrings in another frame. When they were younger, they used to cut pictures out of Vogue magazine and ended up with a life that allowed them to jet set to “exotic places with royalty.” At the end of the clip, Popcorn was standing in front of a Merry-Go-Round ride.

The panels guesses were all over the place and it seems social media doesn’t seem to agree with any of them.

After seeing the “Proud Merry-Go-Round” sign, McCarthy insisted that it might be Tina Turner. However, Jeong went with a completely different guess and said Carole Baskin after seeing a tiger being shown.

Like McCarthy, Scherzinger also thinks its an established singer. She noticed the hoop earrings on the goldfish and a Puff reference, which could link to Puff Daddy, so she went with Mary J. Blige.

Viewers at home believe it is a completely different songstress who rose to fame in the 1980s.

“Okay, after rewatching The Popcorn’s clue package and performance, I believe it’s Taylor Dayne. Her clue about building her career around Love reminds me of her TED talk a few years back. #TheMaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“#maskedsinger So Popcorn is Taylor Dayne. I know that voice anywhere!” another person on Twitter shared.

“#TheMaskedSinger #popcorn is Taylor Dayne! She wrote songs for Sex and the city 2 movie, and she wrote “Original Sin” sung by Meatloaf and she wrote “Whatever you Want” for Tina Turner!” remarked a third Twitter user.

Popcorn currently remains in the competition meaning fans of the show will have to continue watching the season to find out if Dayne is actually underneath the mask.

Last night, Dragon was the first contestant eliminated, which was revealed to be a legendary rapper.