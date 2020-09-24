‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday: Steffy Tells Thomas Liam Stole Her Daughter

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 23 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who screamed at Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She couldn’t believe that he was taking Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) away from her. He didn’t want to risk their daughter’s wellbeing and needed to take her with him. He asked what would have happened to Kelly if she had needed something and Steffy was passed out. Steffy yelled that she would never endanger Kelly. Liam argued that she had a problem and should seek help. She collapsed after he left, per SheKnows Soaps.

In the meantime, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) was at her mom’s house. She was a little irritated by her husband who was spending so much time at Steffy’s house. However, she also understood that he needed to be there for Kelly. Hope expressed her love for the little girl. Brooke admired Hope’s blended family. Hope said that Kelly had to deal with a stressful situation and wanted her to have some stability in her life.

At the cliff house, Steffy was frantically searching for her keys. Thomas entered her home and asked what was wrong. She ordered him to leave but he wanted to know what was wrong. She told him that Liam stole her baby and was taking her to Hope. Thomas seemed concerned about his sister but wasn’t convinced by her story. She said that she wasn’t exaggerating and claimed that Liam had taken Kelly even though she did not do anything wrong. She found her keys and dashed out the door to rescue the toddler.

At the Logan estate, Liam entered the living room. He told Brooke and Hope his suspicions about Steffy’s dependency on the pills. Brooke questioned where Steffy got the meds if she didn’t get it from her doctor. Liam didn’t know where she sourced them but was scared for Kelly’s sake. He revealed that he had taken the little girl to the cabin. He said that his first priority was to protect her. They assured him that he did the right thing and were concerned about Steffy’s apparent drug addiction.

Just then, Steffy ran into the living room and yelled for her daughter. She informed them that she wanted Kelly immediately. Liam confronted his ex-wife and informed her that she should to check herself into a program that would help her. However, she was frantic and determined to have Kelly back. She wasn't listening to him and blasted Hope for stealing her husband and for now going after her daughter. She demanded that they return Kelly.