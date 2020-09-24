‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could The Sun Be Demi Lovato?

After kicking off the fourth season of The Masked Singer in the U.S. last night, it seems everyone is trying so hard to guess who is underneath those costumes. One contestant that has everyone talking is The Sun, who made a huge impression on the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — and viewers at home.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, The Sun performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” for their debut performance.

It was clear from the acapella start that they were a female vocalist with pipes. It appeared that singing is something they do professionally and that they have a lot of experience on stage.

In their first clue package, The Sun expressed that when they “sprung into existence,” they felt like the center of the universe. At first, they liked stardom but started to feel the pressure as time went on. The visual showed The Sun on the universe with trees that morphed into what looked like a Mickey Mouse head. They felt “frozen” after they went into a deep depression but have now transformed into a “ray of light.”

When it came down to the panel’s guesses, they seemed to be pretty torn on which powerhouse vocalist it could be.

Scherzinger initially thought of Idina Menzel or Kristen Bell due to the Frozen reference. However, she changed her mind and went with actress Katherine McPhee because she can sing and believes the gold member clue could be linked to her husband, David Foster.

McCarthy guessed “Give Your Heart a Break” songstress Demi Lovato after she noticed the Mickey Mouse ears and was fixated on that they are someone who has “transformed” after a hard time in their life.

Jeong assumed Madonna could be underneath the costume due to her having singles titled “Frozen” and “Ray of Light.” However, the other panelists and the audience didn’t seem convinced.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Fans on social media seem to agree with McCarthy and think that Lovato might be The Sun.

“Everyone thinks The Sun on Masked Singer is Demi Lovato and I kind of agree.. it seems she’s trying to hide her tone but it can definitely be her. Also the hints match!!” one user tweeted.

“The sun on the masked singer has to be Demi Lovato,” another person shared on Twitter.

From the first clue package, it seems Lovato is a pretty good guess. The 28-year-old first became a household name after becoming an actress on Disney Channel. She also has sung “Let It Go” for the Frozen soundtrack and has overcome many obstacles in her life.

The Sun currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to continue watching the season to find out if Lovato is underneath the mask.

Last night, Dragon was the first contestant eliminated, which was revealed to be a legendary rapper.