Abby Dowse Wears Nothing Under Scandalous Mini Skirt, Shows Off ‘Tanned’ Little ‘Bod’

On Thursday, Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more interesting, displaying her insane body in an ultra-revealing outfit for the benefit of her Instagram followers. The sizzling blonde flashed some major skin in a slinky pink mini skirt, which featured a massive a cut-out that completely bared her hip, unveiling the absence of any underwear. She coupled the item with a matching top, which she coquettishly pulled up with both hands to expose her sculpted midriff.

Abby flaunted her gym-honed figure as she posed against a sunlit wall. She put one leg in front of the other, arching her back and twisting her torso at a slight angle that afforded a great view of her chest. The photo captured her in profile, cutting off just above the knee. Likewise, her face was also cropped out of the frame, which only showed her supple neck. The result was a seductive snap that kept all of the focus on her killer curves, emphasizing her waist and thighs.

The scandalous skirt left little to the imagination, perfectly showing off her chiseled lower body thanks to its high-rise waistline and thigh-skimming design. The form-fitting garment was held in place by a series of thin, spaghetti straps that extended all the way to the back, teasing her pert posterior. Meanwhile, the top clung tightly enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets.

It also boasted a sleeveless style that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The pastel outfit was adorned with a stylish dragon print in contrasting shades of gray, which added chic to the racy number. The color scheme flattered Abby’s deep, bronzed tan, which was further accentuated by sunlight illuminating her fit physique. The model kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of dainty bracelets and a couple of rings that added just the right amount of bling. She made her caption all about her glowing suntan, leading one follower to comment, “OMG Abby that’s a gorgeous tanned body,” trailed by a string of loving emoji.

The eye-popping outfit was from online retailer, Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her post. The upload immediately caught fans’ eyes, reeling in more than 6,800 likes in the first two hours of being online. Her supporters also left 170 messages, wherein they showered the Australian bombshell with compliments.

“Wowww this is crazy hot on you,” wrote one person, adding a hot-face and fire emoji. “The thighs are really incredible from leg days [drooling face] and you look absolutely stunning,” continued their comment.

“The silhouette alone of your curves are [sic] just art,” gushed another Instagrammer. “Absolutely incredible babe, always killin it,” they added.

“Perfect lil bod!!” remarked a third follower, building on Abby’s own turn of phrase from the caption.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Aussie smokeshow has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risqué ensembles. Just four days ago, Abby put on a mind-blowing show of her sexy figure in a see-through fishnet bodystocking while posing provocatively in bed. That photo has been liked over 36,800 times to date.