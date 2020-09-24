‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Dragon Revealed To Be A Legendary Rapper

The fourth season of The Masked Singer kicked off in the U.S. last night on Fox and had everyone’s thinking caps back on. One contestant that stood out and made a huge impression on the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — was the Dragon.

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Dragon performed LL Cool J’s iconic single “Mama Said Knock You Out” for their debut performance.

It was clear from the start that they were a male with a distinctive tone. It also appeared that they had a lot of stage presence and that performing was something they might do for a living.

In their clue package, Dragon expressed that dressing in “funky outrageous” costumes isn’t something that’s new to them and described their fire as “dangerous.” The Statue of Liberty was shown within the clip as well as a room full of gold trophies.

When it came down to the panels guesses, they seemed to be pretty torn on who it could be.

McCarthy first assumed it might be rapper Snoop Dogg because of the dog bone that was shown within the clue package. However, she changed her mind and joked that there would be a lot more smoke around Dragon if it was. Instead, she went with DMX.

Jeong, whose predictions are usually all over the place, guessed American swimmer Michael Phelps.

Thicke and Scherzinger both agreed on “What’s It Gonna Be?!” hitmaker Busta Rhymes due to him having a song called “Dangerous,” is known for his dragons, and was born in New York.

After all five of the new contestants from Group A performed, the studio audience had to vote for their favorite to stay in the competition. Unfortunately for Dragon, they received the least amount of votes and were eliminated.

When the time came to unmasking Dragon, Scherzinger and Thicke were correct in guessing that Grammy Award winner Busta Rhymes was underneath the costume.

Rhymes joked that being in the Dragon costume felt like he was being cooped up in an oxygen tank without oxygen.

Scherzinger referred to Rhymes as “rap royalty” and thanked him for being a part of the show.

It seems that fans on social media also guessed that he was underneath the mask.

“Busta Rhymes is most definitely Dragon, literally no one has that voice except for him #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“#maskedsinger that’s Busta Rhymes… first word and I knew it,” another person shared on Twitter.