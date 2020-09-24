‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Shows Her Cleavage & Booty In Lingerie For Latest Spicy Update

Model Bryana Holly looked scintillating in two provocative photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a teddy that flaunted her killer cleavage, and a bra and thong combo that highlighted her curvy backside.

The 27-year-old does not post on the social media platform frequently, but delighted fans with this update in different lingerie ensembles. Both pics had an artistic flair, and it was difficult to determine Holly’s location except that she was on the ground.

In the first slide, the well-known Playboy Playmate was photographed from the thighs up as she laid on her side. She turned her hips, which helped embellish her curves, and put her weight on her left elbow. Holly’s long blond hair was wavy and swept to the left side of her head. The California native rested her head on the palm of her upturned hand, and put her right forearm on the floor, as she shot a sultry gaze at the camera.

Holly rocked a white teddy that had black trim. It had a plunging neckline, and thin shoulder straps. She accessorized with a pair of small earrings. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her ample assets, which were accentuated by her body position.

The second snap showed Holly sporting a red lace bra with thin black shoulder straps, and a pair of black thong panties. There was a filter used so the photo was overlapped, and there appeared to be multiple versions of the the blonde. This showed off her curvy booty which popped in the mesmerizing picture.

For the caption, Holly joked that she was laying around not only in the photos, but “most days.” She tagged photographer Dove Shore, and added battery and purple heart emoji before uploading the images on Wednesday.

Many of the Playmate’s 1.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the enchanting photos, and more than 29,000 showed their support by hitting the like button. Holly had over 150 comments, and popular YouTuber Mariale Marrero responded with several heart-eye emoji. Fans flooded the replies with compliments while responding to the caption.

“An actual angel who was dropped down from the heavens above!!” an admirer replied.

“Me too laying on my reclining chair watching TV, Netflix and etc,” one follower wrote.

“Sometimes you just have to ground yourself,” a fan joked.

“Must be a mom thing I’m currently on the floor!!” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Holly flaunted her figure in a three-photo set while rocking lace lingerie. That upload garnered more than 26,000 likes.