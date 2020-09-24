Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Not A Fan’ Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry ‘Luck’

Donald Trump admitted that he is not a fan of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle after she effectively endorsed Joe Biden for president and urged Americans to get out and vote, The Hill reported. He also wished the prince well with his wife of two years, which TMZ called out as a sexist dig at the duchess.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter told President Trump that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, encouraged those in the United States to vote and endorsed his opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden. The Inquisitr reported that their endorsement marked a stark break with royal family protocol, which is to remain neutral when it comes to politics.

Trump replied to the reporter, and he noted that the actress likely already knew how he felt about her.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump said.

TMZ noted that Trump wishing harry luck with his wife was a sexist, insulting comment to the couple. It wasn’t the first time Trump took a swipe at Markle. The Insider reported that in 2016 the then actress called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic.” Although the president didn’t respond to her comments, then, at a later time, he explained that he wasn’t aware that the duchess was “nasty.” Later he clarified the statement and said she had been nasty about him.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple’s effective endorsement of Biden came during ABC’s special, “Time100,” which celebrated the 100 most influential people of the year. Both Prince Harry and Markle landed on the list, and they reminded voters to make their voices heard by casting a ballot for November 3. The special happened to air on National Voter Registration Day.

“We’re just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day,” Markle, who is a U.S. citizen, said in the video, which ABC posted on Twitter.

Markle also called the election the most important of her lifetime, and she encouraged viewers to redraw the lines for how to engage with others both online and offline. While she did not explicitly endorse Biden, many outlets took her and her husband’s words as an indictment against President Trump and an endorsement for his opponent.

For his part, Prince Harry encouraged people to reject hate speech, misinformation, and negativity online. His proposed solution for those things was for people to not only reflect, but also take action by voting. The Duke also let the audience know that he won’t be able to vote in the U.S. He also admitted that he had never been able to cast a ballot in the United Kingdom, presumably because he was a member of the royal family, which stays neutral politically.