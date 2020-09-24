Molly Eskam Flaunts Serious Underboob In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Buxom blond bombshell Molly Eskam thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she showcased her hourglass figure. Molly rocked a skimpy bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova for the picture. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in the two-piece swimsuit.

Molly stood in front of a textured white wall, and the neutral backdrop provided the perfect background for her tantalizing figure. Th top was a bandeau-style piece with a ruched detail over her cleavage, and two straps extended from between her breasts. The strap wrapped around her neck was a gold chain, and the cups had slid up on her ample assets, showing off a serious amount of underboob.

She paired the skimpy top with matching bottoms that were likewise crafted from a pale pink material that looked stunning against Molly’s sun-kissed skin. The triangular patch of fabric dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed. The sides stretched high over her hips, and the straps were crafted from the same gold chain that was on the top.

Her hourglass figure was on full display in the look, and several inches of her curvaceous thighs were also visible. Her long locks cascaded down her chest in soft waves, and she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry smile on her face.

She had one hand by her side and the other raised, putting her long pink nails on display. In the caption of the post, she discussed her new hair color, and encouraged her followers to engage in the comments section.

Her fans loved the smoking-hot share, and the post racked up over 36,400 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 279 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“I’m loving this,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This color suits you,” another follower added.

“It’s crazy how much you changed in so short period, you’re so gorgeous and looking mature,” a third fan remarked.

“This color really brings out your eyes,” another follower chimed in.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly shared a steamy snap in which she rocked a bold animal-print swimsuit. The bottoms were a thong-style that showed off her pert posterior, and she had her hair colored a lighter platinum blond shade and pulled back in high pigtails. She held what looked like a pineapple in her hand and had a smile on her face as she gazed off into the distance.