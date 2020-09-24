Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Sexy Yellow Dress

Pop star and reality television judge Nicole Scherzinger tantalized her 4.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing double update in which she rocked a bold yellow dress. The photo was taken in a modern-looking home with a few details visible behind her, including a large graphic piece of art on the wall, and a large plant visible in the distance.

Nicole was all dolled up for the premiere of the latest season of The Masked Singer, as she mentioned in the caption of the post. The first photo was taken from a relatively tight angle, showing off Nicole’s upper body. The dress she wore had an off-the-shoulder style with some major embellishments. The bodice of the look was a simple strapless cut that stretched across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage. Her shoulders and chest were bare, and a pair of off-the-shoulder sleeves with serious volume covered the lower portion of her upper arms.

She added thick hoop earrings, and her brunette locks cascaded down her chest in soft waves. She gazed directly at the camera, showing off her flawless features.

She gave her followers a bit of a better look at the dress in the second shot, which showed the garment from the knee up. For that image, Nicole stood outdoors in front of what looked like a huge glass window, with a potted plant visible behind her. The garment featured vertical seaming details on the bodice that accentuated her hourglass curves. The piece had a figure-hugging fit, hugging her hips and thighs, fitting her to perfection.

Nicole finished off the look with a ring on each hand for some added sparkle, and posed with one hand resting on her thigh and the other positioned on her hip. The sunny garment looked gorgeous against her dark hair, and her sultry vibe had her followers rushing to hit the like button.

The post racked up over 119,300 likes within four hours, and also received 1,333 comments.

“Yellow looks amazing on you,” one fan wrote, loving the bold hue.

“Goddess!!!” another follower added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You are the most beautiful woman ever!” a third fan commented.

“Shining so bright and looking stunning as always. Happy Premiere Day!” another follower remarked.

Nicole loves to share her outfits and antics behind-the-scenes on The Masked Singer with her Instagram audience. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a short video clip in which she rocked a fashion-forward bodysuit and fishnet stockings and gyrated on the stage. Her long locks were styled in a high braided ponytail, and she shot seductive glances at the camera in the sizzling video.