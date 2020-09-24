‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Some Fans Convinced Christina Aguilera Is The Sun, Others Think LeAnn Rimes

Fans of The Masked Singer think they may have figured out one of the major early spoilers of the new season: the identity of the Sun. Though not everyone has settled on the same answer.

Shortly after the debut of the singer dressed like the yellow dwarf star at the center of the solar system, many took to the internet to speculate that it was none other than singer Christina Aguilera underneath the costume. The singer’s name reached the top of Twitter’s trending topics afterward, with many sharing their ideas of why the Sun character must be her.

Many shared a video of the performance that panelist Robin Thicke posted on Twitter, speculating that the person had a stage presence much like the “Genie In A Bottle” singer. Others said they could hear her unique voice come through in the song, though believed the vocals were a bit played down.

The episode showed the singer wearing a costume that had gold from head to toe, including a golden sun-shaped masked. The show revealed that the person has “has set quite a few records” and that the person picked the character because they “love to light up the world.”

While fans of The Masked Singer on Twitter think that they cracked the case on the Sun, there are plenty of other theories beyond Aguilera. As Good Housekeeping reported, even before the episode aired there was already some speculation based on the bits of information that were released.

As the report claimed, some viewers thought it was another blond-haired singer instead: LeAnn Rimes.

“Besides swearing they recognize her voice in a preview video of Sun’s performance (and even sleuthing to find a video of LeAnn performing the exact same song back in 2019!), fans are pointing to the fact that LeAnn performed at the opening ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she sang a song titled ‘Light the Fire Within,'” the report noted.

There was some argument on social media among those who believed it was Rimes behind the mask and others who thought it may be Aguilera, but Good Housekeeping pointed to another potential candidate in former Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn.

The outlet reported that the “record-breaking” hint may actually be referring to her performance on the ski slopes, and that the full gold ensemble is a nod to her gold medal. The report also noted that she would seem to fit with the hint about knowing how to “shine like a torch even during the freezing winter.”