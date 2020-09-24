Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Pert Derriere In Barely There Underwear While Wearing Cat Ears

On Wednesday, September 23, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a tantalizing Instagram video with her 2.1 million followers.

The clip showed the 30-year-old posing in front of a LED full-length mirror. She appeared to be holding onto the camera with her arm outstretched, as she swayed her hips and flashed her beautiful smile.

Niece opted to go topless for the video, leaving little to the imagination. Fans were able to get a good view of her cheeky black underwear in the mirror’s reflection. The revealing garment put her pert derriere on full display. She paired the underwear with a coordinating garter belt and sheer stockings, giving her even more sex appeal. Although her legs were not completely visible in the shot, it appears as though she was also wearing thigh-high boots. She finished off the sexy look with a pair of black cat ears and a matching choker necklace. The raven-haired beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Niece humorously made reference to both the movie Borat and her cat ears. She also tagged her location as Kazakhstan, which was the character Borat Sagdiyev’s home country in the film.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“That smile could melt an iceberg. Can’t believe you’re contributing to climate change!!! Jk seriously though – love that smile,” wrote a fan, adding both a crying laughing and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow what an amazing woman,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always,” remarked another follower.

“That smirk is everything makes this post so much sexier,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a suggestive snap that showed her posing on a bed while wearing a skimpy black lingerie set. That provocative photo has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.