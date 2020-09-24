Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Hot Pink Shorts & A Chain Belt

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a bold ensemble. The photos were taken in a space with worn brick walls and blue trim, and Chanel posed on a stretch of wood with an iron railing beside her. Lush green trees and the rooftops of other buildings were visible in the distance, but Chanel’s outfit and enviable physique remained the focal point of the shot.

In the first picture, she was kneeling down with her legs spread, one knee pointed towards the camera. She showcased her toned legs in a pair of hot pink shorts that came to an inch or so above her knee. The garment was crafted from a material with a bit of a sheen to it, and Chanel accessorized it with a chain belt that wrapped around her hips and dangled down between her legs.

She paired the statement shorts with a simple black-and-white tank. The shirt had a crew neckline trimmed with white, and had the brand Balmain Paris written across the chest in white type. The sleeveless top showed off her arms, as well as some tattoos on her forearm.

Chanel added sparkle with her accessories, wearing a thin bracelet on one wrist and a thick, sparkling cuff on the other. She also had a delicate ring on both hands, a large pair of hoop earrings in, as well as a necklace with a circle in the middle, near the base of her throat. She also added an extra few inches of height to her petite frame with her choice of footwear, selecting a pair of platform heels with straps crafted from a metallic snakeskin-print material.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in a half-up look, with her tresses cascading down her chest in soft curls. A few strands framed her face, and she gazed directly at the camera in the first shot.

She stood up in the second shot, showing off her full ensemble. Her sculpted calves were on display in the outfit, and she rested one hand on her hip while the other went to the nearby railing. She gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 33,500 likes as well as 741 comments within four hours of going live.

“The queen,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Modeling is where you should be. Flawless beauty. You should really sign with someone,” another follower commented.

“That is such a gorgeous outfit, worn by a beautiful, talented, magnificent lady,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a sultry snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a strapless black bodysuit that gave her a pin-up vibe. She paired the smoking-hot ensemble with above-the-elbow pink gloves for a bold look.