Rachel Cook Goes Braless While Wearing Plunging Lace-Up Denim Top

On Wednesday, September 23, American model Rachel Cook uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing outside on a grassy area next to a flowering bush. Numerous trees and what appears to be a mountain range can be seen in the background.

Rachel opted to go braless while wearing an off-the-shoulder lace-up denim crop top, leaving little to the imagination. The plunging garment accentuated her ample cleavage and toned midsection. Although her lower body was not visible in either shot, it seems that the social media sensation was not wearing pants. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only stud earrings.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair in a deep side part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering taupe color.

In the first image, Rachel leaned forward and gently touched the bush. She turned her neck to focus her gaze on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by standing with her shoulders back. The model turned her body slightly away from the photographer and placed one of her hands on the back of her head, as she looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Lovely scenery. You’re gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Wow beautiful pictures,” added a different devotee, along with a single pink heart emoji.

“You could make hot water come out of a cold faucet,” quipped another admirer.

“My god you are a beautiful goddess,” chimed in a fourth social media user, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures in which she wore cheeky black lingerie.