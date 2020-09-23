WWE News: Alexa Bliss Explains Why Women’s Division Doesn’t Need Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been teasing her WWE return lately, which has made her a topic of conversation in the sports entertainment community. In an interview with Vicente Beltrán of Vibe & Wrestling, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Alexa Bliss discussed the former MMA star’s contributions to the company.

Bliss was asked about how Rousey’s absence has impacted the female wrestler’s division. While the superstar was complimentary toward Rousey as a performer, she explained why her hiatus hasn’t been harmful to the other superstars in the division.

“Our whole roster is dependent on more than just one person and I think that there wouldn’t be an impact of Ronda Rousey if it wasn’t for the women opposite of her in the ring helping her get there. A lot of bodies laid down for her success and I think it just shows that all of our women can be main eventers and all of our women can have that spotlight and obviously it was great having Ronda in WWE but I think it’s a group effort and it’s a team effort.”

The superstar’s comments also suggested that Bliss believes Rousey needed the other female performers to become a successful star in the company.

Several talents put Rousey over on her road to the main event of WrestleMania 35, even though she was a newcomer to the sports entertainment industry at the time. “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” was undefeated until the event.

However, Bliss also seemed open to Rousey returning, which may surprise some fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former UFC fighter allegedly injured the Friday Night SmackDown superstar in 2018. Bliss was also critical of Rousey when she described WWE as fake fighting in an interview.

Rousey has been spotted training in the squared circle with some professional wrestlers in recent weeks. She also teased a future rematch with Natalya and threw some shade at Becky Lynch on social media, possibly in an effort to reignite their rivalry upon her future return.

As the WrestlingNews.co report highlighted, Bliss also told the interviewer that she wants another Evolution pay-per-view to happen in the near future. If it does, she hopes to face Trish Stratus or Lita, who she was supposed to go up against at the first event until she got injured.

Bliss also stated that the first pay-per-view was special as it allowed both contemporary female performers to showcase their skills, while also acknowledging those who helped them get to this point.