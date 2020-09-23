Bru Luccas Rocks A Revealing Bikini & Timberlands In Sexy New Update

Bru Luccas treated her audience to a sizzling new snapshot that showed her in a mismatched bikini. The post was shared to her Instagram feed on September 23, and it’s earned a ton of attention from her 3.4 million fans.

The photo captured the model posed on a rock that overlooked the Arizona desert, and a geotag revealed that Bru was in Sedona. She casually draped her arms near her sides, facing her chest toward the camera and showcasing her killer figure. Bru averted her gaze off-camera and wore a slight smile on her face while clad in a skimpy, mismatched bikini.

On her upper-half, Bru sported a tan top that was trimmed with black fabric. The garment featured a tiny set of triangular cups that dipped low down her chest, offering a great view of her bronze bust. It had thin straps that fit snugly on her toned shoulders and arms while the bottom was tight on her ribs, leaving her chiseled abs on display for her eager audience. The middle of the cups was connected by a circular clasp, drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

Bru rocked a pair of snakeskin-print bottoms that added a fun element to her ensemble. She wore the front of the garment low on her abs and its thin straps stretched under her hipbones, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The suit was made from a small amount of fabric, and her shapely thighs were on display for her fans to admire. Bru wore a cloth bracelet around her wrist and painted her nails a vibrant shade of red.

The model also sported a trendy pair of brown Timberland boots for her hike in the desert. Bru styled her ombre-dyed locks with a deep side part and a few spirals spilled over her shoulders and back.

As of this writing, the photo has only been live on Bru’s page for an hour, and it has not taken long for her followers to take notice. More than 72,000 fans have double-tapped the upload to express their appreciation, while 390-plus flocked to the comments section. Some social media users raved over her figure while a few asked where she got her swimsuit.

“MADE IN BRAZIL,” one follower gushed. “YOU HAVE THE BEST BODY ON THE PLANET.”

“Should check out Fossil Creek in AZ too,” another Instagrammer suggested, adding a single flame emoji.

“Ur the key to the view,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“Queen of the queens the best and the hottest ever,” one more fan added.