Abby Dowse Flaunts Curves In Black & White Lace Lingerie Set On Instagram

Abby Dowse showed off her incredible curves in a new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a photo in which she wore a completely see-through black-and-white lace lingerie set that left practically nothing to the imagination and showed off her assets. The skimpy attire certainly captured fans’ attention.

Abby’s look included a demi-cut bra covered in black flowers with a scalloped trim. The underwire cups did little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Even more skin was on show via the sheer and skintight nature of the bra.

Abby’s chiseled midsection was also on display between the top and a matching high-cut bottom with layered fabric and black straps. The lingerie was cut in a V-shape, so the front rested low on her waist while the sides came up high above her hips. Her lean legs were completely on display.

Abby finished the outfit with a long-sleeved, black lace cape loosely draped over her arms. She also wore layered silver necklaces and hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in messy waves.

The image showed the babe standing in an all-white room with what looked to be a bed and a lamp behind her. A window beside Abby allowed natural light to wash over her tan skin.

Abby stood with her legs slightly parted as she arched her back and popped her chest out. One sleeve slipped off her shoulder as she ran her hand through her hair with the opposite arm. She gave a side-eye glance at an area off-camera with her lips parted.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and just over 250 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people expressed admiration for her killer body in the comments section.

“Love any lace on you!!!” one fan wrote with blue hearts.

“You are so very pretty,” another user added.

“You are perfection,” a third fan declared with flame emoji.

“This is a body to die for,” added a fourth fan.

A handful of followers simply gave compliments in the form of various emoji.

Abby’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look, from streetwear to swimwear and skimpy undies. In another post this week, the stunner emerged from her pool in a pink snake-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets. That shot was just as successful, having received more than 26,000 likes.