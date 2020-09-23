Ilhan Omar Says Donald Trump ‘Spreads The Disease Of Hate Everywhere He Goes’

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared on CNN’s Newsroom on Wednesday and took aim at Donald Trump for the recent attacks he directed at her, Breitbart reported.

“The president clearly loves to prey on people’s fears,” she said. “He spreads the disease of hate everywhere he goes. And these cult rallies that he’s holding across the country are now being fueled by fear.”

According to Omar, Trump is “fearful” of winning her home state, which has pushed him to stoke the flames of hatred to combat the “Democratic power” she claimed drives turnout in her district.

“And we are going to make sure not only does he not win Minnesota but that he doesn’t get back to the White House.”

As reported by Politico, Trump attacked Omar on Tuesday at a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. In particular, he highlighted her Somalian roots — despite the fact that she is an American citizen and lawmaker.

“She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How’s your country doing? She’s going to tell us — she’s telling us how to run our country.”

The president also claimed that the Omar’s actions will help the Republican Party seize power in her home state.

Per CNN, Omar accused Trump of being a “racist xenophobic” who is not just opposed to immigration but to people who look like her. The Democratic congresswoman also sounded the alarm on Trump’s attacks on her heritage from the White House, which she says are “reshaping” the United States’ “societal outlooks.”

The congresswoman also criticized Trump’s suggestion that she had an impact on the state of her home country, noting that she fled its civil war when she was just 8 years old.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As noted by Politico, Omar, the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress, has been a target of Islamophobic attacks since her bid for office in 2018. The president infamously told Omar and her progressive colleagues of color — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — to return to their countries of birth.

According to Trump, the Democratic Party is working to allow the immigration Yemeni and Somali refugees from regions marred by Jihadist extremism. During a rally last week, the U.S. leader held a rally in Minnesota in which he bragged about deporting Somali nationals. Notably, the state is home to one of the largest ethnic Somali communities in America.

As The Inquisitr reported, Omar previously accused Trump of glorifying violence for his response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.