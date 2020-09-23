Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Blue Bikini For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga put her stunning body on display in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. For the pics, she was shot wearing a revealing bikini that showcased her curves and toned figure while posing by the water.

The 29-year-old continued her quest of visiting picturesque locales around Italy in these alluring snaps. Varga – who is dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – was photographed in a conclave that she tagged as Vietri sul Mare in Italy. There was a rock wall behind her, and green-colored water that had rocks jutting out of it. Varga wore her long blond hair down, and rocked a cobalt blue bikini which had a one-shoulder bralette top that wrapped tightly around her chest. She had on matching v-cut bottoms that elongated her stellar legs.

In the first slide, Varga was captured from the thighs up, and she slightly tilted her body to the side. Her hair was swept to the right side of her head, and there was a pensive look across her gorgeous face as she looked into the lens. The Hungarian beauty had her arms by her sides and turned her upper body towards the camera. This gave viewers a glimpse of her flat stomach, while giving a hint of her booty in the revealing bottoms.

Varga struck an alluring pose for the second snap. She stood near the same spot, but this time raised her arms to grab a handful of hair and pulled it back. There was a sultry look on her face as she stared off-camera. The blue outfit popped against her tanned skin, as fans were given an eyeful of her slender frame.

For the caption, Varga juxtaposed the two photos by asking her followers which camera mode they preferred to use. She added a series of hashtags including “#italytravel” and “#elegantstyle” before uploading the pics on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 476,000 Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and nearly 18,000 showed their support by tapping the like button. Varga had more than 200 comments. Her boyfriend left a series of heart-eye and flame emoji, and the comment section was littered with both. Fans left compliments for the model in multiple languages, and several responded to her caption.

“I like the first photo! The bikini is so trendy and stylish, especially when you wear it,” one follower wrote.

“Check out your abs!!” another replied while adding two flex emoji.

“You’re so beautiful Viky,” a fan commented.

“Portrait looking great,” another wrote.

