Madi Edwards Is All Smiles In Bright Green Bikini By The Beach: ‘Happpy Girl’

Madi Edwards gave fans a glimpse of her winning smile and stunning physique in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. The model shared a small collection of photos in which she posed by the beach while rocking a bright green bikini that showcased her assets. In the caption, she shared that she was happy.

The photos showed Madi standing beside a row of pool loungers under a large white umbrella. An outdoor bed with a canopy and tall palm trees could also be seen. In the background, the waves crashed onto the Los Angeles, California beach, as the geotag revealed. The bright sun washed over the scene, creating what looked to be the perfect day by the water.

The environment was certainly beautiful, though fans were likely focused on Madi. She wore a triangle-shaped bikini top that seemed to barely fit over her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The top also rode up slightly to reveal some underboob.

Madi’s toned stomach was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her long, lean legs were on full display.

Madi accessorized her swimwear with a silver bracelet. In one image, she held a large blue, green, and white striped towel. Her blond locks were styled down in loose waves.

The first photo showed Madi wrapping her arms around her chest, which squeezed her cleavage even further. She closed her eyes and flashed a huge smile.

In the second snap, the hottie pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She pulled one arm behind her derriere and arched her back, again smiling with her eyes closed.

The post received nearly 3,000 likes and just over 50 in under an hour, proving to be a major success with Madi’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“What a beautiful woman and smile,” one fan wrote.

“You are such an amazing babe!” another user added.

“Angel girl,” fellow model and close friend Gabby Epstein penned.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan wrote.

Madi always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, the model rocked a pink tie-dye bikini as she sipped on a spicy margarita, which her fanbase loved.