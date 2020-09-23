Angela Simmons Slays In Thigh-High Hose & Burgundy Satin As She Flaunts ‘Late Night Vibes’

Angela Simmons shared a short video via Instagram on Tuesday that left her millions of supporters anxious for more. She said that it was a sneak peek into a project the Growing Up Hip Hop star was doing and the little bit she shared generated a significant amount of heat.

The brief clip showed Angela posing while it appeared that a photographer snapped a few shots. She tagged her favorite hair extension line, Dhair Boutique, and she had extremely long locks swept over to one side as she posed. The lengthy waves cascaded over her chest, so long that they came down to her waist.

Large earrings with bling-covered square pendants graced Angela’s ears. She wore black elbow-length lace gloves and incorporated some additional jewelry over them to add more bling. It appeared that she also added some jewelry, perhaps a layered necklace, around her neck as well.

The black lace gloves were just the beginning of this ultra-sultry ensemble. Angela wore black thigh-high stockings and added what appeared to be simply a short burgundy satin robe over her torso. Her upper thighs were fully exposed and she rested one gloved hand on her inner thigh as she shifted her positions for the photos.

“You look amazing,” one of Angela’s fans commented.

The caption for Angela’s new post teased that she was feeling some late-night vibes, and she promised that there was more on the way.

More than 6.7 million people currently follow Angela’s Instagram page and they showed her plenty of love in response to this post. Over the course of about 18 hours, the clip had been viewed more than 222,000 times. Hundreds of her supporters also commented and the notes were filled with plenty of positive feedback.

“Mouth watering,” teased another fan.

“She’s not of this world she comes from another time and galaxy,” praised someone else.

“Aways so classy and beautiful!!!” declared a supporter.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and she shared some glimpses of her stunning celebration via social media at the time. The Simmons Beauty founder seems to be living her very best life at this point and this sneak peek video certainly seemed to prove it.

Angela’s shapely thighs looked incredible in this video and the overall sultry confidence that she emitted raised temperatures sky-high. In reality, this robe-and-stocking ensemble wasn’t particularly revealing on its own.

However, the alluring vibe of the overall presentation of this look caused quite a stir among Angela’s millions of fans. It was quite apparent that fans of the Growing Up Hip Hop star were anxious to see more and it sounded as if soon their wishes would be granted.