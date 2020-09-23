Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Faces Danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 24, tease that Elena turns to Nate over her worries about Devon, and that could end up causing more problems than it solves. Elsewhere, Phyllis tries to keep the peace between Summer and Nick while Chelsea and Adam plot Billy’s downfall.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) makes an admission to Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. Devon (Bryton James) went against Elena’s wishes, and he invited Amanda (Mishael Morgan) over to talk more about Hilary. Although Devon made a special romantic evening for Elena, she knows that all the memories of Hilary got to him. Sure, Devon insists that he’s fine, and she’s his future, but Elena does not feel so sure of that.

Nate lends a listening ear, and he confirms Elena’s worries that Hilary’s death nearly broke Devon. However, when things get a little to close after Nate admits he cares for Elena, she quickly backs off and says she believes that stuff with her and Devon will work out just fine. It is more difficult to tell how things with Amanda and Nate might turn out, though.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plays peacekeeper between Summer (Hunter King) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Even though it should not have been much of a surprise, Nick is not at all pleased about Summer’s engagement with Kyle (Michael Mealor). After all, Kyle’s divorce isn’t finalized, and he’s still officially married to Lola (Sasha Calle). Nick worries that his daughter is setting herself up for even more heartbreak. Kyle already divorced her for Lola once, and Nick does not trust him.

Summer is hurt, and she thinks that perhaps Nick is projecting his and Phyllis’s past issues onto her and Kyle. She lets her dad know that she’s not them, and although Nick is not going to pretend to be happy about Summer and Kyle, they manage to leave things on a good note.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) plot against Billy (Jason Thompson). After finding Alyssa (María DiDomenico) gone, Billy automatically assumes the worse and blames Billy. Although Chelsea stands up for Adam against Billy and tells him that he’ll end up being destroyed in all this, privately, she wonders what Adam did to the reporter.

No matter what happens, Billy is determined to publish the article enumerating all of Adam’s misdeeds, and he will face plenty of problems from Adam and Chelsea because of his insistence on moving forward.